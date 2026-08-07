‘Counting On’ Alum Jeremiah Duggar & Wife Hannah Welcome Baby #4

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“Counting On” alum Jeremiah Duggar and his wife Hannah are parents again!

On Friday, the couple announced the arrival of their fourth child.

Along with sharing pics of their little one, they wrote on Instagram, “The sweetest moments we’ve ever known. 🥹 Life feels busier than ever, yet we find ourselves trying to slow down to just soak in these days with our littles. And we wouldn’t have it any other way! 🩵”

The news comes as a surprise since Jeremiah and Hannah never publicly announced that they were growing their family.

The pair are also the parents of daughters Brynley, 3, Brielle, 2, and Emery, 15 months.

Their baby’s arrival comes just three months after their daughter Emery celebrated her first birthday.

In May, Hannah gushed, “I tried not to blink, but somehow a year has gone by and our little baby is 1! The way you crinkle your nose and give the cutest grin is like the brightest sunshine and keeps all of us smiling right back at you. You are such a little mover and we absolutely adore having you as part of our family. Happy first birthday to our sparkly little Emery!!”