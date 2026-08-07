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“One Battle After Another” actress Chase Infiniti and “Reminders of Him” actor Tyriq Withers have reportedly called it quits after several months of dating.

TMZ was the first to report the breakup.

In May, a source told People magazine that the two were dating.

At the time, they said, “Chase is having fun and dating. She’s in a really good place and enjoying herself like any young woman.”

At the time, they were photographed together while checking out Audi's F1 team garage at the F1 Grand Prix in Miami.

Soon after, TMZ obtained photos of Chase and Tyriq on a night out in New York City, in front of Booth Theater in Times Square after a showing of the Tony-winning Broadway play “Proof.”

Months before romance rumors started swirling, the two were also seen hanging out at the NAACP Image Awards with Kerry Washington, Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards, and the W Magazine Best Performance Party.

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In March, Tyriq opened up on his dating life.

He told Cosmopolitan, “I haven't really dated post-fame. I don't even view it as… it's so mind-blowing to me that people have seen my work and, like, get excited about my work. I don't even think I have fame. I don't know, it's weird. But I'm excited to see how that is."