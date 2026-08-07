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“Black-ish” alum Marcus Scribner, 26, is a married man!

Marcus tied the knot with his longtime sweetheart Gracie Globerman in their hometown of Los Angeles in May, but the couple didn’t confirm the wedding until now!

The city holds a special place in their hearts since they met at Emerson Middle School when they were in sixth grade.

She told Vogue magazine, “It was important to us to give all of our living grandparents an opportunity to see their first grandchildren get married.”

They held the wedding at popular restaurant République, which they booked only four months before.

Gracie shared, “The lazy girl in me was also excited that a restaurant means everything is there — so no rentals, it’s already staffed with experts, and did I mention we knew the food would be incredible?”

For their big day, Gracie opted to go the vintage route with an Alberta Ferretti dress from the ‘00s.

Gracie noted, “I said that I was shocking myself by pulling it, but something about it was screaming to me, waving its arms making sure I was paying attention.”

She completed the look with a Miss Tashina custom gown.

Marcus wore a chocolate-brown J. Mueser wool suit.

He noted, “I thought that way I was doing something a little different but could still feel like James Bond.”

As for how he felt when Gracie walked down the aisle, Marcus recalled, “The world stopped. My heart was in my throat. While my entrance was chaotic, it felt like she soothed the room.”

Gracie shared her two cents, saying, “Because we were all experiencing the ceremony for the first time, I got a little excited at one point that felt climactic and went in for a premature kiss. I caught myself.”

After their “I dos,” the couple was “geeking.” Marcus pointed out, “It was the first time it got to be just us.”

While Marcus said he loved the “transition periods,” Gracie’s favorite parts of the night were the speeches.

After dinner and cake, the couple turned the restaurant into a party scene!

Gracie dished, “Marcus helped me slip into something a little more comfortable, Lisa — our MVP — touched me up, and DJ Ease turned the night from tears to tearing up the dance floor in .5 seconds.

Calling it the “best night” of his life, Marcus added, “Life is beautiful, and we get to spend it together forever. I kept saying I was so excited for this part, but I truly wish I could live the wedding over and over again.”

The night before their big day, the couple decided against a rehearsal dinner and spent alone time at Chateau Marmont.

She explained, “Having our alone time to look back on the last eight years — how much we’ve grown together and as individuals and what more is on the horizon as we were about to leap into our newest chapter — was so special. Sharing vows in bed was my favorite, most intimate part of the weekend.”

While they met in middle school, things didn’t turn romantic until after high school.

Marcus popped the question last summer at an arboretum in Davis, California.

Of the proposal location, Marcus revealed, “Davis is where Gracie went to college and where I became an honorary alum (in my heart) by being there every weekend when she was in school.”

"I knew it had to be there,” Scribner stressed.

He reflected, “I was riding on so much adrenaline and excitement that it was hard not to spoil the surprise. But I got down on one knee, right there on the picnic blanket looking up at the most amazing person in the world, and asked her to marry me.”