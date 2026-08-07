‘90 Day Fiancé’: Thais Storms Out of Therapy with Patrick & His Brother (Exclusive Clip)

“Extra” has an exclusive sneak peek from “90 Day: The Last Resort” of Patrick’s brother John joining him and Thais for a session with Dr. Tyrone.

In a confessional, John takes a jab at Thais, saying, “Let’s be honest, Thais is not the most honest person. She's had surgery in Brazil. Lied about it. She's obviously not getting the lipo for Pat. There was nothing going on.”

When John brings it up in the therapy session, Thais tells him, “You're just bringing drama,” insisting she and Patrick “already talked about it.”

The conversation gets more heated as John says, “I mean, that's a little concerning that you lied to him. Was it just one time?”

At one point, Patrick tells him, “You're going nuts for no reason. Calm down.”

Finally, Thais storms out as Patrick tells his brother, “You have zero respect for her,” and, "You cannot talk to my wife like that.”