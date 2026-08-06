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Zendaya and Tom Holland have been the subject of marriage rumors lately, and now it looks like they’ve finally held a proper wedding celebration!

People magazine reports the couple held a party at Beaverbrook Hotel, close to Tom’s hometown of Kingston, England.

A source shared, “There was very natural theme to the wedding.”

According to the insider, Tom’s three brothers — Sam, Harry and Paddy — were present and staying at the cottages around the 370-acre estate.

Deuxmoi was first to report the news.

In February, the Instagram account posted a pic of Tom and Zendaya with wedding planner Mark Seed, who recently worked on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s big wedding bash.

Zendaya and Tom’s wedding party was held as they celebrated the box-office success of their movie “Spider-Man: Brand New Day,” which has grossed $1.155 billion worldwide so far.

The movie is only in its first week at the box office.

After the news broke, Tom was spotted wearing a wedding band while stepping out with Zendaya in London in photos obtained by People.

In June, Tom seemingly confirmed his marriage to Zendaya.

In an Esquire magazine cover story, he was asked about those AI-generated wedding photos and if he had to warn family members they weren't real. Holland responded, “No, because they were all there.”

He noted, “That's all you get on that.”

The pair met on the set of their 2017 film “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” in which they played love interests.

They were friends for a few years before things turned romantic around 2021.

At the time, the pair were photographed kissing in a car in Los Angeles.

Earlier this year, Zendaya explained why she wasn’t planning to confirm that she married Tom.

In an interview with The New York Times, Zendaya explained, “I just feel like for me there is a level of a parasocial investment in my personal relationship, which I understand.”

She went on, “I’m aware that I'm a public person and so is he, and I’m also aware that we’ve grown up in front of people and we’ve done movies where we fall in love with each other, so I really do understand that, and I don’t want to dismiss that like, ‘Stay out of my business’ or whatever.”

In March, Zendaya sparked marriage rumors when she was spotted with a wedding band.