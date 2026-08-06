Chris Polk

Hilary Duff is currently on her sold-out “Lucky Me” tour, but she’s a mom first!

On Wednesday night, Duff revealed that she had to take her daughter Mae to the emergency room earlier in the day.

While onstage at her Madison Square Garden concert, Duff shared, “My kids are here tonight. I can’t believe I get to show them this. We were in the ER this morning getting some stitches for my 5-year-old.”

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Duff is the mother of one son, Luca, 14, and three daughters, Banks, 7, Mae, 5, and Townes, 2.

According to Hilary, Mae is “fine,” noting, “But it’s very ‘our family-coded’ that I would be playing my first show at MSG and also be in the emergency room getting my kid stitched up.”

Duff had a message for her daughter, saying, “Mae Mae, you’re very brave.”

Hilary has another concert at MSG tonight!

Duff recently opened up to People magazine about bringing her kids on tour. She shared, “All of these cities have so much to offer, and I feel like there would be no other time when my kids would see the U.S. like this, so we’re just thinking of it as a big, long road trip.”