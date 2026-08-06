‘The Bachelorette’ Alum Joe Amabile Undergoes Brain Surgery to Remove Tumor

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Bachelor Nation’s Joe Amabile has undergone successful brain surgery to remove a tumor.

On Thursday, Joe shared several photos from the hospital, writing, “They got it all!”

Amabile revealed last month that doctors discovered an early-stage brain tumor after he went through a full body scan.

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In an Instagram video, Joe said, “I didn’t share my Prenuvo results because they ended up finding a lesion in my brain. So, then I had to go get a brain MRI, and there was a blueberry-sized lesion in my brain that looks to be a glioma, which is a tumor.”

Joe shared that he would undergo a craniotomy “to get it removed and get it tested, and then we're gonna go from there.”

Amabile admitted he was some struggling to process the news.

He noted, “I think it’s one of those things where you’re like, ‘Oh, something like this never happened to me,’ and here I am. They say it’s really early stages. I hope they are able to get it all, and I’m fine. But I will keep you updated.”

Despite what he’s facing, Amabile is taking on a positive perspective. He wrote, “I’m doing my best to stay positive during this time and am lucky to have a lot of support from family and friends.”

Joe’s wife Serena Pitt showed some support, commenting on his post. She wrote, “You’re so strong and we’re going to get through this together ❤️ I love you.”