Splash News

In a new statement posted on his website, Perez Hilton's family revealed that his children, his sister, and his niece were inside the home “just minutes before” the disturbing TikTok livestream incident.

His family shared, “When it became clear that Perez was experiencing a severe mental health crisis and harming himself, they immediately fled to protect the children from witnessing any further trauma.”

Hilton, 48, is the father of three young children.

They added, “The events of the past several days have been nearly unbearable for our family.”

Along with thanking everyone for their support and prayers, his family pleaded, “For the children’s safety, privacy, and well-being, we respectfully ask members of the media, paparazzi, content creators, and the public to leave the area surrounding the family’s home and not return. Please allow his children the privacy and space they need during this unimaginably difficult time.”

According to People magazine, Miami-Dade County deputies were called to Hilton’s Miami home by concerned followers. An MDCSO spokesperson told People that once deputies arrived, they found he was alone.

Afterward, deputies helped transport Perez to a hospital for treatment.

TMZ was told Hilton used a knife to cause lacerations on his body and that he was receiving a psych evaluation.

The site added that Perez was taken out of the house on a stretcher and then loaded into an ambulance.