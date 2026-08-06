Instagram

“Good Will Hunting” star Minnie Driver is on the mend after being involved in a “really bad car accident.”

On Thursday, Driver took to Instagram to open up on the nearly fatal collision, which happened a “few days ago.”

Along with a video of herself in bed with a neck brace, Minnie shared, “We somehow walked out of… Well, we didn’t walk out of it, we crawled out of it, but we did get out of it alive.”

According to Driver, the accident occurred on a country road in France.

She said, “A car didn’t stop at an intersection and was going at speed and we just T-boned it.”

Along with saying it was “not our fault,” Minnie emphasized, “The reason why I’m not dead is the car that we were driving. I’ve never been in a crash before, but the 360-degree airbags are what saved our lives.”

Minnie and her friend Ben were in a Kia SUV.

As for the aftermath, Driver shared, “I’ve got a sprained neck... I’m really in a sort of shock and cry all the time but I’m gonna heal.”

She stressed, “I am so grateful to be alive. Thanks very much from me and my mate. And my family and the people who love me.”

Minnie showed her appreciation to a van driver who came to her aid before first responders showed up to the scene.

In her caption for the Instagram video, Minnie wrote, “Shout out to the van driver who stopped and helped us before the ambulances arrived. Special mention to the car who slowed down took in the scene and drove off without stopping.”