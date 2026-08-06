Jeffrey Dean Morgan on ‘Sterling Point’ Dad Role: ‘Messy but Trying’ (Exclusive)

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Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jay Duplass, Missi Pyle and Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers are dishing with "Extra" on their new series “Sterling Point."

The show centers on 17-year-old Annie Jacobson (Ella Rubin) and her twin brother Connor (Keen Ruffalo), who discover their estranged grandfather bequeathed them a lake island.

Jeffrey showed love for creator Megan Park in sharing what drew him to the project, saying, “Megan. I love her and I’m a fan of hers and I trust her implicitly. But also, I really loved the idea of just playing a dad that didn’t have it figured out. The great thing about Megan’s writing is that no one has it figured out. They’re all pretty messy but trying in their own way, including the old folks here."

Elle-Máijá added, “I think Megan is such a phenomenal talent in every way. She’s so great at writing for women and for queer characters and for writing the sort of messy inner world of every member of this cast.”

On the show, Jay plays the dad to Ella and Keen’s characters. He gushed of Ella, "I think this is definitely the biggest thing she's done, so it's cool to be a part of it... I think Ella is a singular talent, 100 out of 100 emotionally and comedically. It's so rare and she's so tough and strong. It's hard to get through eight one-hour episodes as no. 1 on the call sheet. She's just incredible."

He added of Ruffalo, "Keen is a total nut job, and I mean that in the best way... I'm curious to see how it hits, but I'm not sure people are gonna really realize how not Connor he is real life and how brilliant of a job he's doing playing that nut job... He's so funny and he never cracks. He's so hardcore about playing that, you know, deeply wounded and needy Gen Z kid who just like seems like he's all jokes and party and he's actually devastated on the inside."

“Extra” also spoke with Ella, Kenn and Amélie Hoeferle about the series. Ella noted it was the “quickest yes” when she asked to join the project.