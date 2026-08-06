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Jax Taylor is professing his love for girlfriend Lori Krebs, the former publicist of his estranged wife Brittany Cartwright.

In a video obtained by TMZ, Taylor told photogs, “I love [Krebs] to death. You can’t help who you fall in love with. Everybody deserves to find happiness.”

Along with saying he’s “in love with her,” Jax emphasized, “I’m in the happiest place I’ve ever been, and I couldn’t be happier right now. My mental health has been so amazing since I’ve been with her.”

According to Taylor, they “love each other very, very much” and the romance is “the best that’s ever happened.”

He gushed, “I’m with somebody who I love very much, and she’s good for me.”

Brittany recently broke her silence on Jax and Lori’s relationship.

She told People magazine, “I mean, this person was not only my publicist, she was like a sister to me for 10 years. It’s just complete, complete betrayal.”

Cartwright opened up on her friendship with Krebs, saying, “I mean, this person guided me through my horrible divorce, guided me through all the Airbnbs I was living in [after Jax and I split] and would come to my house and let me cry on her shoulders after I had been physically, emotionally and financially abused by this man. She knows every in and out of everything in my life and still chose to sleep with the enemy, basically.”

Brittany also alleged that Jax “almost broke my legs two days before we started filming ‘The Valley.’”

When asked for comment on her interview, Jax said, “I don’t have a lot to say right now, but I understand that Brittany is upset. She has every right to be, but a lot of the things she’s saying is untrue.”

"A lot of the stuff she is bringing up is from three years,” Taylor added. “I’ve gone through countless amounts of rehab [and] countless amounts of mental health facilities.”

Taylor and Cartwright called it quits in early 2024.