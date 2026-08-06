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Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy is leveling up in his relationship with his fashion executive boyfriend Andrew Rigby!

On Tuesday, Kenworthy popped the question to Rigby after two years of dating while on vacation in Mallorca, Spain.

Gus opened up about the proposal, telling People magazine, “We took a private dinghy from the pier at the St. Regis where we were having a cocktail by the beach at the Mar Sea Club. I told Andrew I was taking him on a little adventure. Once we got to the island, we climbed off the dinghy and hiked up to the top of the cliffs.”

He went on, “I organized for a picnic blanket to be waiting for us with a pitcher of margaritas — extra sweet because that’s how Andrew orders them. After the proposal, we got back on the dinghy — but instead of going back to the mainland, it took us out to a chartered boat.”

Some of their friends were on hand for the special moment.

Kenworthy shared, “Six of our friends were hiding on it, waiting to surprise Andrew and celebrate with us!”

Rigby was shocked by Kenworthy’s proposal, saying, “We’ve talked about this a lot, obviously, but I thought this was just a relaxing vacation. To say I was shocked was an understatement. And then to see our friends there immediately after Gus proposed? Wow.”

In 2024, the pair “properly” met during a mutual friend’s birthday party in Guadalajara, Mexico.

He noted, “We did long distance L.A. to Sydney for about a year, and then we both moved to New York together a year ago.”