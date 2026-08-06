Trae Patton/Bravo

Amanda Frances is leaving “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” after one season.

On Wednesday, Frances announced her exit on Instagram.

She wrote, “My time on ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ is complete. Saying yes to this show was one of the boldest, wildest, most clarifying things I’ve ever done.”

Frances cited that her “already-full life” was the reason why she had to step away from the reality show.

Along with being “grateful for the experience,” Amanda showed her appreciation for those who “rooted for me, challenged me, quoted me, misunderstood me, defended me, found my work, bought my books, or simply watched me try to explain metaphysics in a room full of diamonds and side-eyes.”

She emphasized, “The greatest gifts of the experience was seeing just how strong my foundation actually is.”

During this past season, Frances clashed with Bozoma Saint John and Dorit Kemsley.

Amanda made sure to show some love to the city of Beverly Hills, writing, “the clarity, the lessons, the plot twists, the spiritual warfare and the occasional deeply unnecessary dinner party drama. I win in the end.”

After seeing the post, “RHOBH” alum Jennifer Tilly commented, “Amanda, Good luck on your journey going forward. I can’t wait to read your new book! You are so funny and sweet and smart. We will miss you.”

Months ago, “Extra” spoke with Amanda about her future on the show.

She commented, “I am loosely aware of when the next season would start filming. It was mentioned to me. But they haven’t formally asked me back yet, right? I think there’s a good chance they’re going to, but then I have to decide, ‘Do I want to do that again?’”

Amanda explained, “You’ve gotta understand, it’s like three months of filming, but then it’s like six months of interviews, and then the show starts coming out and it’s media. I was cast this time last year — that means it did take one year of my life."