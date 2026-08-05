Celebrity News August 05, 2026
‘Ted Lasso’ Star Juno Temple Secretly Married BF Michal Szymanski
Juno Temple, 37, and Michal Szymanski, 52, are married!
The “Ted Lasso” star revealed the news on Virgin Radio UK’s “TFI Unplugged” podcast while seated alongside her co-stars Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham and Brendan Hunt.
Temple, who plays Keeley Jones on the Apple TV+ series, dished, “I got married,” as her co-stars clapped for her.
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Juno shared that the wedding happened “in the last two years,” which means they walked down the aisle after Season 3 wrapped.
The actress met Michal on the set of “Ted Lasso” during Season 2, while he was working as a driver for Hannah.
Waddingham explained, “She said, ‘Can I ask him on a date?’ I was like, ‘Yes, you can. He’s gorgeous.’”
Temple added, with a laugh, “He was driving Hannah. They had a secret code where I could go meet them and accidentally Hannah’s appointments would run over.”
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Hannah said of the couple, “They are the greatest oxygen to each other,” calling them, “Beautiful, beautiful.”
Juno also revealed they have “bought a house” together.
Temple and Szymanski first went public with their relationship in 2022.
“Ted Lasso” Season 4 premieres August 5 on Apple TV+.