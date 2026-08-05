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Shawn Mendes and Brazilian actress Bruna Marquezine are Instagram official!

Mendes leveled up with Marquezine, 31, for her birthday.

He shared videos from their visit to the cultural center Casa Amarela Providencia in Rio de Janeiro and wrote, “Feliz aniversário my baby.”

Instagram

Mendes continued, “You are a light,” and called her a mãe, which means mother in Portuguese, in “every room you walk into.”

“Not to be tooooo sappy but you’ve truly changed my life and I am so so grateful for you,” Shawn gushed.

He continued in Portuguese, writing, “Eu te amo muito muito muitoo!!!,” which means, “I love you so, so, so much.”

The 27-year-old added, “We all do amor… & thank you @casaamarelaprovidencia for what you’re doing!”

Mendes included videos of them with the children at the cultural center and ended with a photo of Marquezine holding a puppy.

On Instagram Stories, Shawn included a photo of him and Bruna on a rooftop with a view behind them.