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Sean “Diddy” Combs prison release date keeps changing.

According to the Bureau of Prison website, the music mogul was set to get out in January, but his new release date is February 20, 2028.

In October, Judge Arun Subramanian sentenced Combs to 50 months, with 14 months considered time served.

Nearly a year ago, Combs was found guilty on two counts of engaging in transportation to engage in prostitution (Mann Act Transportation), but not guilty on alleged racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking.

His initial release date was May 8, 2028, but it moved multiple times.

Just last week the bureau changed his exit from February 28, 2028 to January 24, 2028.

The decision to move his release date up came as a surprise after Diddy was allegedly in a scuffle with an inmate at FCI Fort Dix.

TMZ recently reported that Diddy landed in solitary confinement after the alleged altercation.

According to the site, a fight ensued after the inmate dissed Combs.

A source told the outlet that Combs “held his own” in the alleged scuffle, which reportedly began with a push before punches were thrown.

The fight ended after prison staff got involved.