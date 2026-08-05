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Perez Hilton’s family and agent have issued statements after the entertainment blogger reportedly self-harmed on a TikTok livestream and was taken to the hospital.

His family and team wrote on PerezHilton.com, "Many of you have reached out with concern for Perez, and we are incredibly grateful for the overwhelming outpouring of love, support, and prayers."

The message continued, "We can confirm that Perez is receiving medical care, and our family’s focus right now is on his well-being.”

They asked for privacy for the family and said if and when they can share updates on Perez they will “as soon as we can."

Hilton’s family and team closed with "Thank you for your compassion, understanding, and continued support."

His agent Dante Rusciolelli also told Us Weekly, “At this time, we do not have any additional confirmed information to share regarding Perez Hilton’s condition. Our focus remains on Perez’s health, recovery, and the privacy of both him and his family during this incredibly difficult time.”

Rusciolelli said Perez’s team is “grateful for the outpouring of concern and support from fans, friends, and members of the media.”

He closed with, “We respectfully ask that everyone continue to honor his privacy while he receives the care he needs.”

According to People magazine, Miami-Dade County deputies were called to Hilton’s Miami home by concerned followers. An MDCSO spokesperson told People that once deputies arrived, they found he was alone.

Afterward, deputies helped transport Perez to a hospital for treatment.

TMZ was told Hilton used a knife to cause lacerations on his body and that he was receiving a psych evaluation.

The site added that Perez was taken out of the house on a stretcher and then loaded into an ambulance.