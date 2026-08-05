Backgrid

Perez Hilton, 48, is receiving help after he appeared to self-harm on a TikTok livestream Tuesday, People magazine reports.

Miami-Dade County deputies were called to the entertainment blogger's Miami home by concerned followers. An MDCSO spokesperson told People that once deputies arrived, they found he was alone.

The spokesperson said in a statement, “In many incidents involving a person experiencing a mental health crisis or actively harming themselves, deputies prioritize de-escalation by creating time, distance, and opportunities for communication.”

The statement continued, “Unless there is an immediate threat to others, slowing the situation and utilizing crisis intervention techniques can reduce the likelihood of a suicide-by-cop encounter and minimize the risk of injury to the individual, deputies, and the public.”

Afterward, deputies helped transport Perez to a hospital for treatment.

TMZ was told Hilton used a knife to cause lacerations on his body and that he was receiving a psych evaluation.

The site added that Perez was taken out of the house on a stretcher and then loaded into an ambulance.

In March, Hilton suffered a scary ordeal after developing an ulcer. He said at the time it was from taking flu meds without food.

The ulcer perforated, which led to sepsis, landing him in the hospital for three weeks.