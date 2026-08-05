Meet Merlin! Dominic Monaghan Says ‘No Acting Required’ on ‘Librarians’ Set (Exclusive)

“Extra” has an exclusive behind-the-scenes feature from Season 2 of “The Librarians: The Next Chapter.”

Dominic Monaghan recently joined the show as the famous wizard Merlin, who stirs up trouble after he’s dropped into the modern world.

The cast describes Merlin as “mischievous,” “deliciously villainous,” and a “very complicated character.”

Executive producer Dean Devlin shared, “Anybody who ever watched ‘Lost’ or ‘Lord of the Rings,’ you know, you get a very special kick working with Dominic.”

Dominic shared, “There's so much temptation in the modern world for Merlin. He thinks that he can control magic.”

He also loved being on set, saying, “I like sets like this where no acting is required because you walk onto the set and it just feels like you’re in an adventure. You feel like Indiana Jones.”