‘Gilmore Girls’ Documentary Is Coming to HBO Max

Attention, “Gilmore Girls” fans, a documentary on the beloved series is happening!

The first-ever authorized documentary will give an insider look at the making of the series, featuring interviews with show creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and writer Daniel Palladino. Star Lauren Graham will also be appearing in the untitled documentary, as well as other cast and crew.

The documentary is currently in production and will air on HBO Max.

“Extra” recently spoke with Lauren about co-writing a forthcoming behind-the-scenes “Gilmore Girls” book with Amy.

She shared, “I am honored that this was Amy’s idea to collaborate with me. If you had told me, you know, 25 years ago that my, I always call her my boss… that we have gotten to a place where she wants to collaborate with me is, like, that’s a win right there.”

As for what to expect from the book, Lauren noted, “There are so many things I have never asked her, so hopefully a piece of it will live in that conversation between us of just, ‘What were you thinking at the time?' Because back then, I would not have had the guts to ask her kind of anything except, ‘Can I have more time to memorize this?'"