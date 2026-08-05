‘Bachelorette’ Alum Michael Allio Engaged to Jadé Marie Chapman

“Bachelor” alum Michael Allio, 42, and influencer Jadé Marie Chapman, 34, are tying the knot!

People magazine reports that Allio proposed on July 31 at the F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm in Akron, Ohio.

Allio told the magazine about planning a romantic and sweet proposal with his 9-year-old son James.

Michael wrote a children’s book about their love story that he and James showed Jadé once they got to the park. The book ended with the question: “Jadé Marie, will you marry me?”

That’s when James handed Michael the ring, which Allio had custom designed by Cullen Jewellery with the engraving, “To the stars.”

After Michael joined Katie Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette” in 2021, he opened up publicly about losing his wife Laura to breast cancer in 2019.

Jadé messaged him to tell him she was moved by his story and they became friends, but started dating about three years ago.

The told People, “Our journey has always felt as though something greater was guiding us to one another. The engagement was never our destination — it was the beginning of the life we’ve both been dreaming about.”

They added, “The greatest gift is knowing we get to spend the rest of our lives waking up beside our best friend, raising James together, and writing the next chapters of our story as a family.”

Michael gushed over his fiancée, saying, “She makes me laugh every single day, shows up for both James and me in ways I never thought possible, and loves with her whole heart. I’m going to cherish that heart for the rest of my life.”

Chapman raved about him, too, sharing, “I would have traveled any distance to find a love like ours. Looking back, that’s exactly what we did. There is no one else I would choose to walk through this life with than Michael. One of the greatest blessings is that I didn’t just gain one love story, but two… with James.”