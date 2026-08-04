Youth Athlete of the Year Competition Returns for 2026 with Russell Wilson & a Mission Beyond the Game

Super Bowl champion and 10-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson, in partnership with Colossal, has announced the return of the 2026 Youth Athlete of the Year competition, a nationwide fundraising campaign that recognizes outstanding young athletes while raising funds to support the Why Not You Foundation , the nonprofit Wilson founded, along with his wife Ciara in 2014. The competition is powered by Colossal, a professional fundraising organization that creates purpose-driven online competitions supporting nonprofits.

In a recent Facebook post announcing the competition, Wilson shared his excitement for the returning competition, calling on enthusiastic athletes ages 7-17 across the country.

“Every drive matters. Every play counts. If your athlete is putting in the work, leading their team, and showing up when it matters, this is their opportunity…,” he said in the video, exuding the kind of passion that reflects his own athletic journey.

Before becoming one of the NFL’s most accomplished quarterbacks, Wilson played both baseball and football at North Carolina State University and was selected by the Colorado Rockies in the 2010 MLB Draft before choosing a professional football career.

Participants compete in a nationwide, tournament-style online voting competition, with supporters casting one free vote every 24 hours. Additional votes by donation are available that help generate grant funding for the Why Not You Foundation, a nonprofit focused on expanding opportunities for young people through education, children's health initiatives, and programs that combat poverty.





The competition also highlights the roles families, coaches, and local communities play in supporting the next generation of athletes. The grand prize includes $25,000, a featured role in a national 3BRAND advertising campaign appearing on CBS and in Sports Illustrated, and an appearance during the Family Film & TV Awards broadcast on CBS.

The 2025 Youth Athlete of the Year winner, Tripp, received the $25,000 grand prize and was featured in the December 2025 issue of Sports Illustrated.

Beyond recognizing young athletes, the competition has become a significant charitable fundraiser. Last year’s competition generated over $24 million in grants benefiting the Why Not You Foundation and the V Foundation for Cancer Research through Colossal’s grant-making partner DTCare. Funding supported pediatric cancer research and expanded access to sports programming.

Through competitions like Youth Athlete of the Year, Colossal has become a trusted leader in purpose-driven online competitions that spotlight exceptional people while helping communities rally behind them. Its growing portfolio, including Toddler of the Year, Baby of the Year, Jr. Ranger, and more, has helped raise millions of dollars for nonprofit partners by combining public participation with charitable giving.

Families interested in registering a young athlete or voting in the 2026 Youth Athlete of the Year competition can learn more at AthleteoftheYear.org.