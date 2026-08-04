‘The Voice’ Launches New Celebrity Edition with Keke Palmer Set to Host

Getty Images

“The Voice: Celebrity” is coming to NBC in 2027!

Keke Palmer is set to host the special-edition season, with Joe Jonas, Queen Latifah and Riley Green slated as coaches.

Musicians, actors, reality stars, comedians, athletes, and influencers will vie for a chance to be the first celebrity winner of “The Voice.”

The spin-off will include some new features like the Voice Boot Camp, a behind-the-scenes look at the contestants preparing for the Blind Auditions. Cameras will also be in the VIP Room, where stars can watch the competitors take the stage.

Fans will also see inside the Workroom as the celebs prepare for the Battles.