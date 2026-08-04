Princess Eugenie & Jack Brooksbank Welcome Baby #3

Getty/Instagram

Princess Eugenie is a mom again!

The daughter of the former Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson welcomed her third child with husband Jack Brooksbank this week.

Eugenie shared the news on Instagram, writing, “Jack and I are so excited to announce Baby Girl Brooksbank!! We are beyond in love with our girlie. 💓💓💓💓💓”

She included a precious photo of the newborn in a pink onesie and white-and-pink hat.

The Royal Family also shared the announcement on Facebook, writing, “Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr. Jack Brooksbank are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter, born on Monday, 3rd August 2026, at 6.20pm, at a hospital in Lisbon, Portugal.”

The baby girl weighed 6 lbs., 9 oz.

The post continued, “Their Majesties The King and Queen and other members of The Royal Family were delighted to be informed of the news.”