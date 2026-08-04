Jelly Roll Announces Break to ‘Heal’ After Bunnie Xo Divorce

Getty Images

Jelly Roll is ready for some downtime!

At his Salt Lake City concert last week, Jelly Roll revealed that he plans to take a break from performing for a least a year.

According to Country Now, he told the audience, “This has truly been a lifetime experience for me. And in a couple of nights, I go to Colorado Springs and do my last show for a year or two. I’m fixing to take some time off and heal. Thank you for the opportunity.”

Jelly Roll concluded his “Big Ass Stadium Tour” on July 30 at Weidner Field.

Jelly Roll didn’t elaborate on his comments on healing, but weeks before the tour ended, the country singer settled his divorce with Bunnie Xo.

As part of the agreement, Jelly Roll will give a one-time lump sum to Bunnie, but the amount remains confidential. They have agreed to divvy up things like an aircraft, cars, home, and IPs.

According to TMZ, the agreement prohibits either party from bashing each other.

In May, Jelly Roll filed for divorce after nine years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences.”