Gillian Anderson Recalls Horror Movie That Terrified Her After Some ‘Strong Pot’! (Exclusive)

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Gillian Anderson and Hannah Einbinder talked to “Extra” about their darkly comic slasher film “Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma.”

In the movie, Einbinder plays a queer director making a slasher sequel who becomes obsessed with casting the original film’s reclusive “final girl,” played by Anderson.

Hannah said of her character Kris’ journey, “I think it’s one of self-acceptance and liberation from shame and embracing desire. I don’t think Chris is expecting any of that… and I think it’s just an incredible story of two peas in a pod kind of finding each other and helping each other make each other better.”

Gillian opened up about where audiences find her character Billy, saying, “She’s a recluse living in the sleepaway camp that the first film of the franchise was shot in and that she starred in. And she lives alone and she has made peace with her life and her world. And I feel like if Kris didn’t come along that she'd be perfectly content to keep living in that secluded albeit scary and dark and sometimes possibly sinister location.”

Hannah gets bloody in the film, and told us, “I was really stoked...the reality of it was highly sticky and wet in ways that made my skin crawl a bit, but I visually really enjoyed it.”

Einbinder also revealed the scariest movie she watched as a kid was “Silent Hill,” about an adopted girl who has nightmares about a town called Silent Hill. When they decide to visit the abandoned town, the girl ends up going missing.

Hannah said, “I think as a little girl, based on the plot of the film… it’s kind of like the scariest thing for a little girl, but I actually recently revisited it and I found it quite beautiful… I saw it more from the mother's perspective than I did from the little girl’s and it was... just a story about love.”

Gillian confessed the first and last horror movie she saw was “Texas Chainsaw Massacre.”

Anderson admitted, “I saw it… after some very strong pot and it was not a fun experience and I haven’t really

watched horror films since then.”