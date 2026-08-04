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Christina Applegate has reportedly been discharged after a four-month hospital stay.

A source told TMZ that Applegate is now home and “doing well.”

In April, the outlet had reported Christina’s hospitalization.

At the time, Christina spoke out about her health, writing on Instagram, “Thank you for the outpouring of love and well wishes. Health issues are a constant for me, but I’m a strong chick and I’m getting stronger and better every day. I’m taking a moment to focus on my health, but I’ll be back with more to say soon enough.”

Christina included a pic of a “Kissy Kissy” mug on top of her recently released memoir “You with the Sad Eyes.”

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Christina’s Instagram came days after her rep declined to comment on the hospitalization reports, telling “Extra,” “She's had a long history of complicated medical conditions that she has been refreshingly open about, as evidenced in her memoir and on her podcast.”

Applegate has been battling multiple sclerosis since her diagnosis in 2021.

Last year, Applegate was hospitalized for a kidney infection.

Applegate recorded an episode of her podcast “MeSsy” with Jamie-Lynn Sigler from a hospital in Los Angeles.

Applegate revealed, “So much pain. I'm screaming, and they ordered me an emergency CT at 2 in the morning.”

“Of course, my brain's like, ‘Oh, my appendix is bursting,’” she said, trying to describe her agony.

Applegate started feeling unwell while visiting family in Europe. Once she landed in Los Angeles, she immediately went to a hospital, saying, “I’m like, ‘I wanna be admitted.’”

She went on, “I’m staying here because I want answers. I want every test that you can possibly think of or ones that you haven’t even thought of, and I want them done.”