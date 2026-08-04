Bruce Springsteen Reveals Wife Patti Scialfa Is in Remission from Cancer

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Bruce Springsteen announced his wife Patti Scialfa is in remission from cancer following a years-long battle with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer.

Springsteen shared the news in connection with Boston’s Pan-Mass Challenge, a bike ride that raises funds for cancer research and treatment at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. This year’s ride took place over the weekend.

Bruce pre-recorded a message for the event, which was shared on X.

The singer said, “As you know, Patti’s been living with her multiple myeloma for over eight years, but now, thankfully, she is in remission. Now, however, like millions of families facing cancer, we’ve learned what every patient learns: hope has a face. It is our physician, who refuses to stop searching and caring, it is our nurse, who sits beside us when we’re scared and always makes our journey a little bit easier.”

He later added, “I’ve spent my life writing songs about the people who keep believing when life gives them every reason not to and for those who refuse to leave someone behind. That’s always been the best of America to Patti and I… Now, more than ever, the world needs more everyday heroes like the folks who make up the PMC.”

According to the PMC website the organization “raised $78 million in 2025, and since its inception in 1980, has given a total of $1.125 billion to Dana-Farber to fund groundbreaking cancer research, lifesaving treatment, and patient care.”

The public learned about Scialfa’s multiple myeloma diagnosis when the documentary “Rock Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band” aired at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2024.

In October 2024, Bruce sat down with George Stephanopoulos for the ABC special “Bruce Springsteen: Backstage and Backstreets” and shared, “She’s doing good. We caught it early, which was important.”

He added, “It’s a tough disease. It’s very fatiguing.”

George asked, “Why reveal it now?”

Springsteen explained, “She hadn’t played in the band in a long time, and I don’t think people knew why. ‘Where’s Patti?’”

In the doc, per Variety, Patti also shared why she hasn’t been performing regularly with the E Street Band on their latest tour. “This affects my immune system, so I have to be careful what I choose to do and where I choose to go.”