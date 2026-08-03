Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols are parents again!

The stars of “The Challenge” just welcomed their fifth child, a son, less than one year after welcoming their fourth.

Jenna and Zach shared the happy news with People magazine, sharing that their newborn Vincent John Nichols arrived August 2.

Vincent was two weeks early and weighed 7 lbs., 4 oz., measuring21 inches.

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Jenna said it was “medically necessary” to have Vincent early.

She explained, “There wasn’t enough fluid in there, and he already had the cord wrapped around his neck. The doctors didn’t want to take any chances.”

Compono went on, “I thought I was going in for a checkup because I was so crampy, and then they told me, ‘Nope, Jenna, you are staying and getting induced.’ I really was not ready at all, but life throws things at you, and you just have to roll with it. I’m glad Vincent’s healthy, and now we get to enjoy him two weeks earlier.”

She also gave some insight into his name, saying, “The middle names of all our kids relate to someone in our family. For example, Carmella’s middle name is Jean after Zach’s grandmother. I always loved the name Vincent, and John is my father’s name.”

Jenna confessed of having five kids, “It’s pure chaos, but the best kind.”

The reality star added, “They love having a new sibling, although they still think another one is in my stomach... Everyone is so helpful (for the first week at least).”

She went on, “But they are all so close in age, I’m just happy they all get along and get excited when we bring home a new baby,”

Jenna and Zach also share: Francesca Rose, 11 months, Carmella Jean, 2, Liliana Marie, 3, and Anthony Joseph, 4.