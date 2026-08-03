Sebastian Stan & Annabelle Wallis Welcome First Child (Report)

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According to a new TMZ report, Sebastian Stan and Annabelle Wallis are parents!

The outlet reports the couple welcomed their first child last month, but the gender of their baby is unknown.

More than two months ago, Sebastian confirmed that he was going to be a dad!

In an interview with Deadline, Stan opened up about his impending fatherhood, saying, “I want to be a good dad.”

While promoting his new film “Fjord,” he stressed, “I’m feeling the responsibility of being a good father. And not to mention a good man. I’m 43, and I feel, in a lot of ways, I’m just starting to learn now. It’s just crazy to me. So, I love when I see I’m discovering different people’s point of view. I try to read as much as I can, no matter what the point of view is, just to understand it.”

At the time, Annabelle was spotted with a visible baby bump while stepping out with Stan in New York City in photos obtained by People magazine.

Sebastian and Annabelle first sparked dating rumors in 2022.

Over a year ago, they made their red-carpet debut at the 2025 Golden Globes, where he won for his role in “A Different Man.”