Rosie O’Donnell Confirms She’s Returning to ‘The View’ for Season 30

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Rosie O’Donnell will be back on “The View” during the Season 30 anniversary.

O’Donnell confirmed the news on “The Tangle” podcast, sharing, “They’re bringing back all the hosts, I think, for the 30th season.”

Rosie clarified she will be appearing as “just a guest,” but said she will participate “in whatever way they want me.”

The actress continued, “And you know, I’m pretty proud of that show, what it’s become, and how it really speaks to the people and to politics. [It] was not the case when I first joined.”

Rosie joined the show for Season 10 in 2007, but left months later. O’Donnell returned for Season 18 in 2014, but again, left within a year.

In 2023, O’Donnell opened up about her time on “The View” on the “Now What? with Brooke Shields” podcast, explaining she exited after clashes with certain co-stars.

Rosie was previously absent from “The View’s” tribute to show creator Barbara Walters in 2023.