Rob Reiner’s Kids Jake & Romy Honor Dad by Throwing First Pitch at L.A. Dodgers Game

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Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner’s children Jake, 35, and Romy, 28, honored their late parents at an L.A. Dodgers game over the weekend.

The siblings wore "Reiner" jerseys and threw the ceremonial first pitches at the team’s Sunday game against the Boston Red Sox as a tribute to Rob and Michele.

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People magazine reports Jake threw a strike while Romy’s pitch was slightly wide of home plate.

Jake and Romy shared a hug on the field and posed with the Dodgers who caught their pitches, Alex Call and Miguel Rojas.

In December, Jake and Romy’s brother Nick Reiner was arrested after their parents were found dead in their Los Angeles home. Nick has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder. In February, Nick entered a not guilty plea.

In April, Jake spoke out about Rob and Michele’s deaths in a heart-wrenching essay on Substack, and noted how important the Dodgers were to him and his dad.

Jake wrote, “My connection with him was first built on baseball. It was my grandfather’s favorite sport, passed down to my dad and then to me. We loved the Dodgers more than anything. We went to so many damn games. I’ll never go to Dodger Stadium again without feeling my dad’s presence and hearing his voice tell me why Shohei Ohtani should never bat in the leadoff spot.”

He added, “He took me on baseball trips every summer beginning when I was like 11 or 12, and eventually we made it to every ballpark around the majors.”

Jake also co-hosts “The Incline: Dodgers Podcast” with Kevin Klein, but stepped back from the show after his parents were killed.