Instagram

Rob Rausch and Chloe Chen just took their relationship to the next level!

Rob shared a photo of the couple on Instagram Stories with the caption, “Happy national girlfriends day sweetheart.”

In the photo, Chloe sits on his shoulders as they pose for a photo on a trip to Japan.

Rob also shared a carousel of photos from the trip, which included the couple taking in the views from a balcony.

The reality star included the caption “Japan,” and that it was a partnership post with Pacsun.

The post comes days after he posted and then deleted a pic of him and Chloe. He did, however, leave the photo on Threads.

After Rob won “The Traitors” Season 4, he revealed at the reunion in February that he had been dating someone for the past two months.

Afterward, he told Cosmopolitan, “The only reason I even said that I have a girlfriend was to give her that peace of mind that I am proud of her and I do want it to be known that she’s mine and I’m hers.”

Chen is reportedly an esthetician from Kansas City. In March, Rausch told Interview magazine that he met her at a bookstore.