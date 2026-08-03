Backgrid

Brie Garcia, 42, is recovering after a SummerSlam injury.

The pro wrestler was hospitalized after she hurt her shoulder at the Minneapolis event on Saturday.

Brie’s twin sister Nikki Garcia appeared on Busted Open Radio on Sunday and gave fans a brief update.

She said of Brie, “She is doing okay. She is in a lot of pain. [Doctors] are still determining what’s going on. Brie will share that whenever.”

Nikki explained, “I’ve been told to ‘zip it.’”

The injury occurred during the Six-Woman Tag Team Match. Brie walked away holding her shoulder.

Afterward, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque told reporters at a press conference, “She’s injured. I don’t have an update yet. She was here, got some treatment here, [and] has been taken to the hospital to get some scans done.”

He went on, “I know [she] hurt her shoulder. Seems pretty bad, but I don’t have that answer yet. Hopefully, we will soon and hopefully it won’t be as bad as we thought it was, but that’s the nature of the game.”