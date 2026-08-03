Mel B & Emma Bunton on ‘AGT’ Team-Up & Possible Spice Girls Reunion (Exclusive)

It’s a mini Spice Girls reunion as Mel B enlists Emma Bunton as an all-star mentor on “America’s Got Talent.”

The ladies chatted with “Extra’s” Terri Seymour about their new team-up and taking the show to the U.K.

Mel B explained, “I got six acts, brought them over to Leeds, to my neck of the woods, to my house, and I got to choose a guest judge to help me decide. And who better than this one? Baby Spice, of course.”

Emma added, “I love spending time with Mel. Getting to come to Leeds as well, which is always fun. I'm hoping to be paid with fish and chip.”

She added, “We have actually done this a few times now… it’s fun, exciting, and we love each other to bits.”

Mel teased, “She's getting paid to come and be with me.”

Emma said as a bonus, “I get to see Mel’s mom. Mel’s mom's here today. And I haven't seen her for a while.”

Mel joked, “Only to see her, not to see me.”

Plus, the Spice Girls — including Melanie Chisholm, Victoria Beckham and Geri Halliwell — are celebrating their 30th anniversary this summer. Could we get a reunion?

Emma said, “Fingers crossed,” sharing, “I think it would be lovely for us to do something. It’s our 30th anniversary coming up and, you know, we would like to celebrate in some way. What way that is, we don’t know at the moment.”