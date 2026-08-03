Kaia Gerber on How She & Homer Gere Addressed Their Parents’ Romantic Past (Exclusive)

Efren Landaos/PictureGroup for FX

Kaia Gerber and Graham Campbell are dishing with “Extra” on the new teen thriller series “The Shards.”

The show also stars Homer Gere, son of Richard Gere, and Kaia shared how they addressed their parents’ romantic past!

Cindy Crawford and Richard were married for four years in the ’90s.

Kaia recalled the first time she met Homer, saying, “Our first time meeting was with the whole cast, and he walked in and I think we both immediately, like, simultaneously go, ‘Should we address it?’ And then, like, really didn’t talk about it since."

She added, "We realized very quickly that we have so many other things in common that that kind of got pushed a little bit to the side. It was eclipsed by all these other things we shared, and we now have spent so much time together that, yeah, we love Homer. He cracks me up and he’s so sensitive and empathetic and charismatic and a handsome devil."

Graham chimed in, “You guys are both such incredible and uniquely distinct artists in your own right that it’s amazing to watch you kind of carving your own path.”

Kaia recently attended Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding with her mom and her father Rande Gerber.

She dished on one of the highlights, saying, “Honestly, like driving in the car there with my mom and dad was so fun. I literally felt like they were dropping me off at school or something. It’s been a while since I’ve been alone in the back seat with my parents in the front seat.”

Kaia couldn’t say much about Taylor and Travis’ wedding, but she was more than willing to discuss “The Shards.”

The show is set in ’80s, and the looks for Kaia’s character Susan were inspired by some iconic models, including her own mom Cindy.

"The hair was a big reference for sure," Kaia said. "She had that hair in high school. Before she had people doing her hair for her, she was doing it herself."

She spoke about the amazing boards the costume designers put together, sharing, “You go in for a fitting and you’re just immediately hit with inspiration… a lot of pictures of Gia Carangi — who my mom got compared to a lot — and there was some Brooke Shields and some Lauren Hutton."

Graham added, "A lot of my like cultural reference points, I think I'm still mooching off of the 1980s. My early introduction to cinema to music to fashion, those things that I think kind of came to fruition in mid to late '80s."

Kaia also talked about getting the call for the show, recalling, "I was in rehearsals for a play and I ran into the lobby ’cause I was like, ‘Ryan Murphy, he’s calling me.’ I literally was like, ‘Sorry, it’s my doctor.’ I answered and he was like, ‘Kaia, I’m adapting ‘The Shards.’ I know you know the book. I know that you have met [author] Bret [Easton Ellis] and he thinks you’d be great for Susan and so do I.’ I was like, ‘Okay. Yes, please.’”

Graham reflected on what he'll take away from the project, sharing, "I have some sort of like a newfound family. I think we really, really connected, cast and creative alike, from top to bottom, from Ryan all the way down to the key grips. I think we had a really special group of people that made something we all really cared about and ultimately are really proud of and can't wait to share with the world."