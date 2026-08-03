Celebrity News August 03, 2026
James Van Der Beek’s Widow Kimberly Shares Touching Tribute on 1st Anniversary Since His Death
Kimberly Van Der Beek is reflecting on her marriage to James Van Der Beek on their first wedding anniversary since his death.
The “Dawson’s Creek” star died of colorectal cancer in February at just 48 years old.
James Van Der Beek’s Ex-Wife Heather McComb RemarriesView Story
Kimberly wrote, “16 years ago I was the luckiest woman in the world to marry @vanderjames. The beauty of this marriage continues to unfold everyday with all these incredible children we have. He continues to be present and guide us. I'm eternally grateful. 🙏🌹😍🥰”
James and Kimberly welcomed six children together: Olivia, Joshua, Annabel, Emilia, Gwendolyn and Jeremiah.
In May, Kimberly shared an emotional message about missing James.
James Van Der Beek’s Wife Marks 3-Month Anniversary of His Death with Emotional MessageView Story
She wrote on Instagram, “To say I’m heartbroken is a severe understatement. Words just don't capture what grief is. The comforts of shock have worn off. The reality is settling in... and I miss him. We all miss him.”
Kimberly continued, “Yet, there is a different kind of magic in the air. I feel him. I know him more deeply. My conscious connection to God has deepened. The veils of the universe have thinned. And I trust that this is the path me and my family have always been intended to walk.”
Following James’ death, friends of the family set up a GoFundMe to help with their living expenses. The fund has raised over $2 million for James’ family.
Kimberly shared some gratitude in her May post, writing, “The outpouring of support has been tremendous. It's held our family in the most beautiful of ways. You all went absolutely above and beyond anything I could have ever expected in supporting us and honoring James. I am deeply grateful. There is so much more to share here. And in time- I will.”