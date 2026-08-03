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Kimberly Van Der Beek is reflecting on her marriage to James Van Der Beek on their first wedding anniversary since his death.

The “Dawson’s Creek” star died of colorectal cancer in February at just 48 years old.

Kimberly wrote, “16 years ago I was the luckiest woman in the world to marry @vanderjames. The beauty of this marriage continues to unfold everyday with all these incredible children we have. He continues to be present and guide us. I'm eternally grateful. 🙏🌹😍🥰”

James and Kimberly welcomed six children together: Olivia, Joshua, Annabel, Emilia, Gwendolyn and Jeremiah.

In May, Kimberly shared an emotional message about missing James.

She wrote on Instagram, “To say I’m heartbroken is a severe understatement. Words just don't capture what grief is. The comforts of shock have worn off. The reality is settling in... and I miss him. We all miss him.”

Kimberly continued, “Yet, there is a different kind of magic in the air. I feel him. I know him more deeply. My conscious connection to God has deepened. The veils of the universe have thinned. And I trust that this is the path me and my family have always been intended to walk.”

Following James’ death, friends of the family set up a GoFundMe to help with their living expenses. The fund has raised over $2 million for James’ family.