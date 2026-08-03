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Grammy-winning singer Coco Jones and NBA star Donovan Mitchell are married!

Over the weekend, the couple tied the knot in Greenwich, Connecticut.

The pair exchanged vows in front of famous faces like Ciara and Russell Wilson, as well as Jalen Brunson and Jaylen Brown.

Ciara posted an Instagram Story, writing, “The real life Black Ken and Barbie! Yesterday was a dream.”

She also posted a video of the newlyweds dancing, gushing, “The power of love is so beautiful.”

The wedding was held a year after Donovan popped the question.

Last year, Coco announced their engagement by sharing an Instagram video of Donovan’s proposal and a kissing pic after she said yes!

In the pic, Coco’s diamond engagement ring was fully visible.

In 2024, Coco and Donovan were first linked after she was seen watching him play at the Summer Olympics in Paris.

They were later seen holding hands at an Usher concert.