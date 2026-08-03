Celebrity News August 03, 2026
Coco Jones & Donovan Mitchell Tie the Knot
Grammy-winning singer Coco Jones and NBA star Donovan Mitchell are married!
Over the weekend, the couple tied the knot in Greenwich, Connecticut.
The pair exchanged vows in front of famous faces like Ciara and Russell Wilson, as well as Jalen Brunson and Jaylen Brown.
Ciara posted an Instagram Story, writing, “The real life Black Ken and Barbie! Yesterday was a dream.”
She also posted a video of the newlyweds dancing, gushing, “The power of love is so beautiful.”
The wedding was held a year after Donovan popped the question.
Last year, Coco announced their engagement by sharing an Instagram video of Donovan’s proposal and a kissing pic after she said yes!
In the pic, Coco’s diamond engagement ring was fully visible.
In 2024, Coco and Donovan were first linked after she was seen watching him play at the Summer Olympics in Paris.
They were later seen holding hands at an Usher concert.
At the time, Coco explained why she was keeping their relationship under the radar during an appearance on “Club Shay Shay,” saying, “Secrecy is not what I prefer. I don’t want to feel like I have to be somebody secret. I don’t want to make anybody feel like they’re mine. For me, I’m trying to protect myself, and I’m trying to protect my family and who I love, so I am more private.”