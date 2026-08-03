Bradley Cooper & Gigi Hadid Spark Marriage Buzz with Matching Bands

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Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid have been dating for several years, but have they secretly gotten married?

On Monday, Bradley and Gigi had everyone talking after they were spotted with wedding band like rings on that finger while stepping out together in Paris.

Their reps have not commented on the rumors.

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Just a month ago, Bradley and Gigi attended her close friend Taylor Swift’s wedding to Travis Kelce at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Soon after the wedding, they jetted off to Paris.

Bradley and Gigi have been dating since late 2023.

Last year, Gigi made rare comments on their romance in a feature for Vogue.

Hadid described their relationship as “very romantic and happy.”

She gushed, “Bradley has opened me up to going to the theater more, and that’s something that’s so nice to bring back into my life.”

According to the issue, Bradley and Gigi met at a backyard party in celebration of the child of a mutual friend.

She noted, “You want to give yourself a normal experience of dating. And even for my friends who aren’t public figures, that’s hard. Where do you go? And, what? You just start talking to people? And then there’s another added layer of privacy and security. You want to believe that people are going to have your back and not call TMZ or go on Deuxmoi or whatever, but you just don’t know.”

They seemingly met at the right time! She emphasized, “I think just getting to the point where knowing what you want and deserve in a relationship is essential, and then to find someone that is in a place in their life where they know what they want and deserve… and you both do work separately to come together and be the best partner that you can be.”

Hadid called herself “really lucky” to be dating Cooper, saying, “I respect him so much as a creative, and I feel that he gives so much to me: encouragement and, just, belief.”