Ariana Grande ‘Taking a Step Back’ Post-Tour as People Speculate About Her Health

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Ariana Grande is going to be taking a break from the spotlight when her tour wraps.

Grande shared the big news exclusively with People magazine. Her rep said in a statement to the outlet, “Ariana will be taking a step back from visibility after she completes the ‘Eternal Sunshine’ tour.”



“She looks forward to finishing the tour and ending it on a high note, both healthily and happily, and then taking a much-deserved break from public-facing work and appearances, which has led to endless, ongoing public scrutiny. This tour has been a beautiful experience for her. She loves her fans and has loved every minute of this tour so much.”

The announcement is a shocker, considering Grande is mid-tour and just released her eighth studio album, “Petal,” on Friday.

The simultaneous release of a music video for the title track ramped up speculation about her weight.

A source close to her opened up to People, saying, “She performs a very physical show, and there is a lot of athleticism involved. She performs healthily and successfully at a very high level night after night.”

Her break has also put an end to her participation in the highly anticipated summer 2027 West End production of “Sunday in the Park with George,” in which she had been set to star with “Wicked” co-star Jonathan Bailey.

In 2024, Grande poured her frustrations over the public gossiping about her body into her music, singing in “Yes, And?” the lyric, “Don’t comment on my body / Do not reply.”

Grande has been on tour since June.