Kylie Minogue Joins Madonna for Electrifying WorldPride Gig

madonna.underground @ Instagram

Just days ago, Madonna confirmed she would appear at WorldPride in Amsterdam as part of her ongoing “Club Confessions” promo tour for her album “Confessions II.”

After some hints from both artists, she welcomed pop princess Kylie Minogue to the stage with her for only the second time in their decades-long careers.

pvvelll @ Instagram

Madonna came out at 2:30 a.m. local time, sending the crowd at the venue into hysterics.

When Kylie joined her on a new remix of Madonna’s song “Love Sensation,” it was clear they called each other — Madonna wore a purple leotard top, corset, skirt, and boots that harkened back to the look of her original “Confessions on a Dance Floor” era 20 years ago, while Kylie rocked a purple sarong over silver slacks.

“Ladies and gentlemen, the beautiful Kylie Minogue!” Madonna said by way of introduction. Kylie hugged DJ Stuart Price, Madonna’s “Confessions II” collaborator, asking the crowd how they were feeling.

Madonna continued, ”The lady in purple is here.”

The stars — who recently became the only two women to hit no. 1 on the album chart in the U.K. across five different decades — jumped up on the DJ booth to perform the song, the original mix of which just hit no.1 on Billboard’s Club Airplay chart.

They ended in each other's arms, striking a leggy pose. “I'm so happy to be here with you Kylie!” Madonna shouted. “Thank you! I love you!”

pvvelll @ Instagram

Speculation is high that a remix of “Love Sensation” featuring Kylie will soon hit streaming services.

For the rest of the gig, Madonna also sang along with her tracks “Danceteria,” “Feel So Free,” “One Step Away,” and “Bring Your Love” from the new album, along with her classic hits “Sorry” and “Hung Up.”

In July, Madonna enjoyed her tenth U.S. no. 1 album with “Confessions II.”