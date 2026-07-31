North West's ‘Kimokawaii’ Tour Canceled Days Ahead of First Show

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Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s daughter North West won’t be going on tour this summer.

The 13-year-old’s 14-stop “Kimokawaii” tour with co-headliner Molly Santana is largely canceled.

In a now-deleted Instagram Stories post shared by JustJared.com, North said, “I was really excited to go on tour with Molly Santana. Sadly it isn’t happening anymore, but I have something special for u guys. See ya soon.”

Santana, 21, also addressed the news on Instagram Stories, writing, “To everyone who bought tickets to the tour, I sincerely apologize. I know a lot of you have taken time out of your busy schedules and spent your hard earned money planning to be there.”

She continued, “Nothing makes me more happy than the opportunity to share more amazing memories with you all and I hope to see you soon. You are all so greatly appreciated and please know that I never take your time or support lightly. I love y’all so much and I promise I will make this one up to you. Black punk otw & be right back.”

The tour website has since been removed, and multiple dates are listed as canceled on Ticketmaster.com.