Nancy Guthrie Died ‘Shortly’ After Kidnapping, Claims Just Released Ransom Note

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Investigators searching for Savannah Guthrie’s mother Nancy are asking for the public’s help.

Six months after Nancy was abducted from her Tucson home, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department posted a media release with details about the case, and two ransom notes sent to Savannah’s family.

The Sheriff’s Department insisted, “Investigators continue to pursue every available technological and investigative lead.”

They pointed out that two videos were recovered from Nancy’s doorbell cam, but noted they “may be from two separate days.”

The post added, “These videos are critical to our understanding of the unidentified male’s behaviors and choices. They indicate he took steps to prepare for the event on the night of January 31 to February 1.”

Nancy Guthrie Investigation Update: Video & Ransom Note Details 1/3 pic.twitter.com/O0HDb8asMX @PimaSheriff

The message went on, “We know there are individuals familiar with this unidentified male who may have observed changes in his behavior around the timeframe of the videos.”

They noted those changes could include a change in mood or physical appearance, as well as unexplained injuries or an altered routine. Other noticeable changes could be suddenly leaving the area or needing vehicle cleaning or repairs. They said the individual may show unexplained interest or disinterest in Nancy’s neighborhood or the investigation into her abduction.

The post then goes to the two ransom notes, which were sent to local and national media outlets.

"These communications reveal distinctive patterns of word choice, syntax, and phraseology that reflect the writer’s unique linguistic style,” the X message said. "They also provide valuable insight into the person’s mindset, motives, and the evolution of their tone over time… we believe these distinctive linguistic characteristics may be recognizable to someone who knows or has interacted with the notes’ writer."

The first one said, in part, “Hello, Savannah. We have your mother, Nancy. She is safe but scared. She will be held for ransom, and once payment is received, she will be released unharmed. We will be holding her for a maximum of seven days.”

Along with giving two deadlines, the note asked for $4 million in Bitcoin. If the deadline was not met, $6 million in Bitcoin would be the cost for Nancy’s safe return.

The note continued, “If the payment is not received by the last deadline on Monday the 9th at 5 p.m., she will be killed. Your mother is aware of this and her life is in your hands. It is in the best interest of everyone to have this completed as soon as possible. You will not be able to contact me from here on out. There will be no negotiation. Do not play games. Law enforcement will not be able to help you.”

The note also included details about her home like a white smartwatch that was on the floor and a floodlight in the backyard that had been destroyed.

Earlier this month, crime journalist Briana Whitney read the first note on the “Crime Junkie” podcast. The second note, however, was never shared in full before.

The second note stated, “We did not fully grasp the seriousness of her physical condition. We never intended to hurt her, that was not our intention. She perished shortly after she was taken. We believe it was heart related. She is buried in nature now. Nothing you could have done could have changed the outcome. We want your family to know this and hope you all can find peace. We are truly sorry.”