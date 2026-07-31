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Savannah Guthrie’s mother Nancy was abducted from her Tucson home six months ago, and now investigators have completed their analysis of hair found at the scene.

A spokesperson from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department told People magazine, “We can confirm that all hair has been resolved and it does not point to a suspect in this investigation.”

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos also told NBC News, “To find DNA on hair is extremely rare. Hair doesn’t produce DNA like touch DNA or bodily fluids.”

Nanos posted on X, insisting that six months after Nancy went missing, the “investigation is active and ongoing.”

The post continued, “The analysis of DNA and digital evidence has been underway for the past six months. This work is complex and time-intensive, but investigators continue to pursue every credible lead.”

He added, “Anyone with information is urged to come forward.”

Earlier this week, Savannah shared an Instagram video, pleading with her mother’s kidnappers.

Savannah said, “It has been months since our mom was taken from us. Our family is in agony. We are in a nightmare that will not end. Nothing about our situation has changed.”

“We have done our part, and we will never stop looking for her. We will always ache for her and feel that hole in our hearts,” Savannah shared.

Savannah and her family are offering a $1-million reward for information leading to answers about what happened to Nancy.

Seemingly addressing the kidnappers, Savannah said, “The world can be a cruel and unforgiving place, and I know that you have tried to do things the right way. So, I’m asking you, begging you, to do the right thing now. Make the right choice. Help us find her, tell us where to look for her. I truly believe it is never too late to do the right thing. Help us bring this situation to an end for all of us.”

Savannah ended her video with, “No matter where we’ve been or what we’ve done, I believe there is always a way home. Please make the right choice.”