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“Love Island USA" couple Clarke Caraway and Taylor Williams have reportedly called it quits after less than a year of dating.

A source told People magazine that Clarke “made the difficult decision to part ways with Taylor.”

Along with wishing him “the absolute best,” the insider noted, “She will always be grateful for the time they shared together.”

While they are no longer together, Clarke is appreciative to all “who showed them love and support from the very beginning,” according to the source.

The insider added, “As she closes out this chapter, she’s looking forward to focusing on her growth and what’s ahead.”

Just months ago, Taylor opened up about their romance in an interview with Cosmopolitan.

He noted that their relationship got stronger after he suffered a horse-riding accident.

Williams explained, “I got to see who Clarke really was when I was on bed rest for two weeks. I got to see her caring side, how much she loves me, and how much she wants to tend to me, if I need her to. We definitely grew super strong.”

The split news comes just a week after it was revealed that Clarke and Taylor’s fellow castmates Olandria Carthen and Nic Vansteenberghe had also broken up.