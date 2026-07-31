MEGA

Days after “Once” actor Glen Hansard's tragic death at 56, funeral arrangements have been revealed.

On Friday, his family told Rolling Stone, “A public wake will take place in the Baroque Chapel at IMMA, Royal Hospital Kilmainham, Dublin 8 on Monday 3rd August between 11am and 4pm. Glen will lie in repose for those wishing to pay their respects.”

“Glen’s funeral will take place at St. Patrick’s Cathedral, St. Patrick’s Close, Dublin 8 on Tuesday 4th August at 1:30pm. The funeral will be open to the public, however access inside the Cathedral will be extremely limited given the numbers expected,” the statement continued. “There will be a public address system in place outside the cathedral, however mourners are also encouraged to view online where the funeral will be streamed on RTE News and RIP.IE.”

According to the statement, Glen’s friends and family will provide the music for the funeral.

In lieu of flowers, his family has asked for donations to Simon Community and Ukrainian Action.

“The family kindly asks that the privacy of Glen’s family and friends be respected at this time,” they added.

Hansard is survived by his wife, poet Maire Saaritsa, and their 3-year-old son Christy.

Earlier this week, The Irish Times reports Hansard was killed in a single-vehicle accident Wednesday morning around 4:30 a.m. at the Strawberry Beds in the Lucan suburb.

A Garda police statement obtained by the paper said that a motorcyclist “was treated at the scene but was pronounced deceased a short time later.”