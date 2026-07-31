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WNBA star Brittney Griner and her lawyer wife Cherelle Watson are over after seven years of marriage.

Griner filed for divorce on Thursday, calling the marriage “irretrievably broken,” TMZ reports.

Brittney listed the separation as July 24.

The divorce could get complicated since they share a 2-year-old son.

Griner is requesting joint legal custody and for the court to determine child support terms.

Years ago, Brittney went through a scary ordeal after she was arrested in February 2022 at the Sheremetyevo International Airport in Moscow with less than one gram of cannabis oil in her luggage. She later pleaded guilty to drug charges in hopes of receiving leniency from the Russian government.

That August, however, the basketball player was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison and fined more than $16,000 for allegedly smuggling drugs into the country.

She was eventually released in December 2022 with the help of President Joe Biden, following a prisoner swap.

During a press conference, Cherelle said she was “overwhelmed with emotion,” and expressed “sincere gratitude for President Biden and his Administration.”