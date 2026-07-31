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“General Hospital” alum Antonio Sabàto Jr., 54, and his fiancée Katia Fernandez have reportedly called off their engagement.

TMZ reports Katia pulled the plug on the engagement earlier this week.

According to a source, there was no specific incident that led to the split, just that the relationship had run its course.

The insider noted that the two don’t have any ill will and just want the best for each other.

The pair had been together since at least 2016, but it is unclear how long they were engaged, which was never publicly announced.

Over the years, Antonio has gushed about Katia on social media.