Andy Grammer & Wife Aijia Welcome Baby #3

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Andy Grammer, 42, and his wife Aijia Grammer, 40, are parents again!

The couple confirmed to People magazine they had a third daughter in June.

Andy told the magazine, “We’re officially outnumbered. We welcomed our daughter, West Lizette Grammer, on June 17.”

Sharing the inspiration behind her name, he said, “Our oldest daughter, Louie, 9, is named after Louisiana, and Izzy, 6, is Israel. We were trying to figure out if we were going to keep going with the location thing, and then from the backseat Louie said, ‘What about West?’ My wife and I were like, ‘Honestly, that’s really good,’ so we call her Westie.”

Aijia endured hyperemesis gravidarum (HG) through all three of her pregnancies.

According to the Mayo Clinic, the condition is characterized by “severe nausea and vomiting during pregnancy.”

Andy called Aijia an “absolute hero” for battling the condition, adding, “There wouldn’t be anything else worth her going through this except these little girls. She loves our daughters. She did it, and she’s never going to do it again.”

Aijia told People of welcoming their newborn, “We are thrilled little West has joined us and made us a family of five.”

She said of HG, “This third pregnancy with hyperemesis gravidarum was intense, but we feel that now our family is complete. Andy presented me with a medal that said ‘The Purple Heartburn Award’ for my third tour of pregnancy with HG. I have never felt more seen.”

Grammer said right now he is “just so good in a rocking chair with this baby and my two other girls snuggled on top of me.”