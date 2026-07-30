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Danny DeVito, 81, and Rhea Perlman, 78, separated in 2017, but they haven’t gotten divorced after all these years.

In an interview with AARP, Devito opened up on the status of their relationship.

The two still meet up weekly for meals together.

He shared, "We’re always over at her house.”

"We see the grandchildren together, that kind of stuff. So, that’s a good relationship,” DeVito went on.

Danny and Rhea share three adult kids: Lucy, 43, Grace, 41, and Jacob, 38.

Despite the separation, they have plans to remain married.

He explained, "No matter what happens in your life, the most important thing is having family and friends… reliable people in our lives who we can talk to, who we can open up to, who we can rely on to be there. I’m very fortunate.”

The two had been married for 46 years.

Danny and Rhea started dating in 1971 and wed in 1982.

He recalled the early beginnings of their relationship, saying, "We hit it off. We liked off-Broadway stuff. We went to movies all the time. We made little movies together — short films. We had a lot in common, and we fell in love. A nice Jewish girl from Brooklyn and an Italian from New Jersey: I cooked, and she ate.”